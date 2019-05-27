PUBLISHED MAY 26, 2019
Search continues for missing woman
On May 22, 2019 a missing person was reported to the Dare County Sheriff's Office and a search for Deanna Cook was begun.
On May 23, 2019 seven K9 teams and multiple law enforcement agencies conducted a search of the area when Ms Cook was last seen. Camera footage from businesses were reviewed and interviews from said businesses were conducted A press release was issued Thursday to television, newspaper, radio throughout Eastern North Carolina and Southern Virginia and posted on social media pages.The National Center for Missing and Endangered Inc and The Aware Foundation also carried the press release. A missing persons report was entered to North Carolina and National law enforcement outlets.
On May 24, 2019 the press release was sent out via the Dare County Emergency Alerts System to the surrounding area Mrs. Cook was last seen.
Dare County has the ability to send emergency alerts to residents, visitors and property owners via text, email, and over the phone.
https://www.darenc.com/…/emergency-managem…/emergency-alerts
A multi-agency law enforcement team conducted another search, viewed additional camera footage. Dare MedFlight conducted above ground searches. Additional searches were also made and another grid search with multiple law enforcement agencies were conducted in the afternoon.
On May 25, 2019 a very large search party made up of multiple agencies was again initiated in the early morning. A specialized search and rescue team was brought into assist.
The Dare County Sheriff's Office thanks the citizens who have shared the press releases on facebook and other social media, the businesses that have place posters in their establishments and all media outlets.
If you have any information regarding the location of Deanna Cook, please call Dare Central at 252 473 3444, Dial 911 or go through the Dare County Sheriff's Office facebook page and use the private message feature. Thank you.
