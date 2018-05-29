In shifting healthcare landscape, Sentara goes and Vidant grows
As Sentara prepares to close its Family Medicine Physicians practice on Roanoke Island in August, about 2,000 of its patients are looking for a new doctor. And the task of helping them find medical care now falls to the organization that has been Sentara’s chief competitor here — Vidant Health.
“We do need to take care of the patients on Roanoke Island, just like we need to take care of the patients in Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills, Southern Shores and Avon,” said Ronnie Sloan, president of the Outer Banks Hospital, which is a partnership between Vidant Health and Chesapeake Regional Healthcare.
The closing of the Sentara practice “hit us by surprise,” Sloan told the Sentinel in a recent interview. “It hit everyone by surprise that they are all of the sudden out overnight.”
That sudden move comes at a time when both local and national trends are reshaping the healthcare landscape. Sentara, which has closed two major Dare County facilities in the past year, appears to be withdrawing from the county while the expanding Vidant has clearly become the dominant local healthcare provider.
The trend of “vertical integration” in the healthcare industry is accelerating as larger organizations acquire independent practices at a time when independent physicians can face more economic challenges than their larger counterparts.
Experts say there are both pros and cons to this consolidation of healthcare services. Sloan sees it as a positive.
“Small independent practices need to come in under a system,” he said. “If someone didn’t stabilize those practices, those physicians would be leaving. And if we thought we didn’t have a choice today in this community, we really wouldn’t have choice.”
Finding a home for Sentara patients
The closure of Sentara’s Manteo practice comes less than a year after it ceased operations at Sentara Kitty Hawk, which encompassed a large urgent care center, as well as other specialty services.
Sentara now has only one facility left in Dare County – Sentara Cardiology Specialists and Therapy Center in Kitty Hawk. Company officials did not respond to repeated requests by the Sentinel seeking comment on whether the closures are part of a long-range strategy to move out of the county.
At the time the shutting down of Sentara’s Manteo practice became public, company officials cited the large distance from the Roanoke Island practice to the nearest Sentara services as the reason for the closure.
For its part, the Outer Banks Hospital has begun steps to take on the additional Sentara patients on Roanoke Island. A nurse practitioner has been hired to join its Outer Banks Medical Group, a Vidant Medical Group partner that was formed in 2016 and is comprised of more than 30 physicians locally.
That nurse practitioner will replace retiring physician Dr. Walter Holton at the group’s Outer Banks Family Medicine in Manteo, according to Sloan. Currently Dr. Ann Sumners and Dr. Johnny Farrow work at the practice.
The medical group is also in conversations with Dr. Warren Blackburn, who currently works at the Sentara practice slated to close. If hired, Blackburn would practice out of another Dare County location other than the group’s Manteo location, which will be fully staffed with the hiring of Holton’s replacement.
“We hope that works out, but if it doesn’t, we will figure out a way to take care of those patients on the island,” Sloan acknowledged. “We can’t guarantee that everyone gets in tomorrow and has an easy appointment, but we are going to do our best and build to where we can take care of Roanoke Island.”
Addressing the perception that Vidant has emerged victorious after a strategy designed to eliminate Sentara as a local competitor, Sloan stated that, “For some reason, Sentara was not successful in this community. But we never in my life built a strategic plan to run anyone out of town.”
Vidant grows in the evolving healthcare landscape
The Outer Banks Hospital is a 60/40 partnership between Vidant Health and Chesapeake Regional Healthcare. A major healthcare system spanning 29 counties in eastern North Carolina, Vidant Health owns eight community hospitals, including its partial ownership of Outer Banks Hospital, and has more than 500 providers in 90 locations in the region.
Here in Dare County, the Outer Banks Medical Group consists of nine physician practices and two urgent care centers, employing more than 30 primary and specialty physicians from Avon to Southern Shores. While there are a number of independent physicians who continue to practice in Dare County, the Outer Banks Medical Group now employs the majority of local physicians.
Beach Medical, Ltd. and Surf Pediatrics and Medicine are among the larger independent primary care practices locally. There are also a number of specialty physicians who remain independent, including the Outer Banks Center for Women practice.
Proponents of this trend toward vertical integration of healthcare say it leads to better and more specialized care, streamlines services and medical records, and bolsters negotiating power with insurance companies. Opponents argue it has resulted in growing out-of-pocket costs and lack of choice for patients, coupled with dwindling competition among healthcare providers.
Sloan said that being part of the Vidant system has opened the Outer Banks Hospital and the community to a level of specialty services, including cutting edge treatment and technology modalities that otherwise could not have been secured.
“If we didn’t have this partnership with Vidant and [East Carolina University’s Brody School of Medicine], we couldn’t have this expertise in a small community like ours,” he asserted.
Sloan stressed the hospital’s commitment to the Outer Banks, pointing to the recent opening of a new radiation therapy center and the investment in a larger and improved urgent care center in Kitty Hawk slated to be complete by next summer. That facility would be just south of the urgent care center closed by Sentara at the end of 2017.
Healthcare systems across the country are merging because reimbursements from insurance companies are shrinking, Sloan noted, adding that small hospitals are closing across the nation, while independent physicians struggle to remain afloat because of operating costs and powerful insurance companies.
Dr. Renee Glover of Outer Banks Dermatology, like the majority of dermatologists across the country, is an independent practitioner. She prefers the autonomy a private practice provides, but acknowledged its challenges. “The biggest is the low reimbursement by insurance companies,” Glover noted. “Small practices have no negotiating power.”
“In smaller practices, when someone doesn’t pay their balance, you feel the pain,” she said, adding that larger healthcare companies have deeper pockets and a team of professionals to handle management and reimbursement issues.
Studies on vertical integration within the healthcare industry have produced mixed findings. One of them seems to associate this trend with higher costs for patients.
Christopher Ody is a micro-economist with Northwestern University whose research focuses on healthcare economics and the industrial organization of the healthcare market.
“It’s definitely a national trend, which has been occurring at a faster rate since 2010,” Ody said. “The hope is this will lead to better healthcare for patients, and I imagine there are some reasons that would be true.”
But at least for now, he continued, this consolidation isn’t saving money for privately insured people. “It looks like business as usual, but prices are a bit higher,” he said, adding that the costs will likely fall back to patients in the form of higher insurance premiums.
*****
Mike Miller of Manteo has been a patient at the Sentara Family Medicine Physicians group for nearly two decades. He says he plans to follow his current physician, Dr. Blackburn, if he joins the Outer Banks Medical Group.
Miller contends that it’s the responsibility of Vidant to work closely with Sentara to provide the displaced patient base with a list of its physician practices, along with the insurance providers it accepts. “These are lost patients,” he asserts.
Dare County Director of Public Health Sheila Davies told the Sentinel that thus far her department has only fielded one call from a patient at the closing Sentara practice. But they are prepared for more.
“My thoughts are that it has not surfaced as a big issue for people at this point since the closing is in August,” Davies said. “I believe we may receive more calls or people begin struggling to find a new provider as it gets close to the actual closing date in August.”
Senior Administrator of Operations at the Outer Banks Hospital, Amy Montgomery, said Vidant and the hospital accept Medicaid, Medicare and most commercial payers. For detailed information on what insurance plans are accepted by the Outer Banks Hospital, community members can visit https://www.theouterbankshospital.com/Patients-Visitors/Insurance or call the business office at 449-4535.
(1) comment
so much for "competition" in healthcare keeping prices down.....
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.