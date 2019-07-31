This is one story we didn’t want to ever write. But you are reading the last print issue of the Outer Banks Sentinel.
There is only one reason we are making this announcement. Sadly, the financial realities of operating a print newspaper in this era made it impossible to sustain the publication.
The economic headwinds that have lashed this industry have been well documented. The American Society of Newspaper Editors used to count the number of full-time journalists working at America’s daily newspapers. By the year 2015, that number had dropped to just under 33,000 from a peak of about 57,000 a quarter century earlier — a 42% decline. In 2016, they stopped tallying up the losses. In truth, community weeklies fared a bit better than the dailies at weathering some of the worst effects of the storm. But we weren’t immune.
But enough about the cause of death. Some other important things should be said. First, to those friends, readers and advertisers who supported us and our work, you have our heartfelt appreciation and gratitude. Your encouragement and patronage made it easier to do our jobs. For a skinny strip of land that is home to only about 35,000 year-round residents, there is a very sizable news media contingent here, and as the airline pilots always say at the end of the flight, “We thank you for choosing us.”
The Sentinel was also very fortunate to benefit from the work of a terrific staff who took great pride in the work and made the paper what it was. Inside our beachy confines in the Antiques Mall in Nags Head, there was a family atmosphere in which we all gladly rowed in the same direction all the time. There weren’t a lot of us, but what we lacked in number, we made up in dedication. And in the quality of the people who worked here.
We are also proud of what we were able to accomplish. The Sentinel won back-to-back First Prize Awards for General Excellence in our circulation category from the North Carolina Press Association. We prided ourselves on delivering ambitious and enterprising stories that went below the surface of news events to explain why and how they were happening. We tried to deliver thorough reporting, context and perspective in every story we published.
We also acknowledge the legacy of those who came before us here. Some with good memories trace the Sentinel’s ancestry back to the Outer Banks Current, but its modern incarnation began in March 1996 with an ownership and leadership team that included restaurateurs Mike Kelly and Frank Gajar; Christmas Shop owner Edward Greene; home builder Pete Hunter; founding publisher Tony McGowan and Kevin Schwartz. They gave us something to live up to and we tried our best.
And now, for the good news. If you liked the Sentinel’s brand of journalism, it isn’t going away. Several weeks ago, along with the owner of East Carolina Radio, I bought the Outer Banks Voice, the nine-year-old online news publication — founded by Rob Morris and Russ Lay — that dominates this market with about 7 million annual page views and 66,000 Facebook followers. It is a real success story and we plan to take it to the next level — and to add the best of Sentinel journalism to its already rich diet of news and information. (The Sentinel website will be merged into the Voice site.). For those of you who haven’t logged on to the Voice site, let us prove that to you. I hope you’ll give us a chance to continue the relationship we started here.
