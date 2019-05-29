Nancy Thorne Besterci
Nancy Thorne Besterci of Kitty Hawk died in Kitty Hawk on May 18. Nancy was born in Richardsville, VA to the late Richard and Thorne Lachine. She was also predeceased by her brother, Richard Lachine.
Nancy was raised in Alexandria, VA, where she worked and met her husband Mark. The two realized their dream of retiring to the Outer Banks in February of 2019.
Nancy is survived by her husband of 32 years, Mark, of the Kitty Hawk residence; her two daughters, Ginna Galentine of Maryland and Lisa Knickerbocker of Florida; her sister, Jeannine Varyan of Virginia and her brother, Wayne Lachine of Nags Head; as well as three grandchildren and one great-grandchild and numerous other family members, in-laws and friends.
True to her wishes, Nancy will be cremated, and Mark will hold a private gathering to celebrate her life at a future time. Gallop Funeral Services, Inc. was entrusted with arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.