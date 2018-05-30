Elizabeth Longley Hanrahan,
Elizabeth Longley Hanrahan, 73, of Ocracoke died May 20 at her home. Born in Cleveland, Ohio on July 25, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Madge Longley, RN and L. Philip Longley, MD.
Having earned degrees from Marjorie Webster, Jr. College, Washington, DC, Fashion Institute of Technology, New York City, NY, and Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond, VA, Elizabeth continued her education by earning her graduate degree at the University of Georgia, Athens, GA.
She was an educator, having taught at Brenau College and Johnson High School in Gainesville, GA, New Bern High School in New Bern and Ocracoke School in Ocracoke.
Elizabeth was raised Catholic and saw wildlife and environmental care as her mission. She never sought recognition or awards, though she received many.
In every city she lived, Elizabeth served on various community and civic boards. Starting in 1985, Elizabeth served as a Wildlife Rehabilitator and Educator, as well as an Environmental Educator. She served as President of the North Carolina Wildlife Rehabilitators for two terms, and a board member of the National Wildlife Rehabilitators. While living in Gainesville, GA, she served as President of the Humane Society, President of the League of Women Voters and President of Theater Wings. She was a lifetime member of the Ocracoke Historical Society and after moving to Ocracoke, she became a member of the Ocracoke Foundation.
Elizabeth is survived by her husband of 50 years, Dr. Calvin Hanrahan of Ocracoke; two sons, Brian Hanrahan of Indiana and Hahn Hanrahan of China; and one grandson.
A celebration of Elizabeth’s life will be held at a later date. Twiford Funeral Home, Manteo is assisting the family with arrangements.
Lawrence Everett McManus
Lawrence “Larry” Everett McManus, 51, of Kitty Hawk died May 24 at Vidant Medical Center. Born July 11, 1966, in Columbus, Ohio, he was the son of Margaret Brown McManus of Florida and Jerry Everett McManus of Nags Head.
Larry was an avid surfer who loved nothing more than being on the water.
Along with his parents, Larry is survived by two brothers, Patrick McManus of Nags Head and Dean McManus of Florida.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 30 at Roanoke Island Memorial Gardens with Rev. Dr. John Dutton officiating. Twiford Funeral Home, Manteo is assisting the family with arrangements.
Chlorine Hill Murphy
Chlorine Hill Murphy, 95, of Kill Devi Hills died May 21. She was born in Suffolk, VA on July 30, 1922. She married James Franklin Murphy in 1941 at a ceremony held at Bay Cliff on the James in Isle of Wight County, the home of her parents, Rowland Braxton and Chlorine Liverman Hill.
Chlorine was a graduate of Smithfield High School, where she was on the tennis and basketball teams. Soon after graduation and marriage, she became an Army wife during World War II while her husband served in the European Theater. She and Jim made Suffolk their home until the early ‘70s, when plans were formulated and construction started on their retirement home on the Outer Banks.
Active in the community, she led Brownies and Girl Scouts to achieve, served as room mother and PTA member, helped sponsor Junior Hundred (a youth dance club), helped organize the Suffolk Swim Club, served on the Board of Directors of the Louise Obici Memorial Hospital Women’s Auxiliary, collected donations during annual neighborhood March of Dimes drives, served on the Board of Directors of the American Red Cross and was chairman of the Red Cross Youth Program, was an active member of the Suffolk Christian Church and later Kitty Hawk United Methodist Church, volunteered for the Nags Head Woods Nature Conservancy, helped organized a neighborhood watch program in her Kill Devil Hills community and served on the KDH 50th Anniversary Celebration Committee.
Not many people know that, when she was eight years old, she saved the life of a playmate who was sinking in the water and quicksand after falling into an inlet of Suffolk’s Lake Cohoon. In 1996 she received the honor of being enrolled in the Order of Kentucky Colonels for her service and accomplishments on behalf of others.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years. Survivors include daughter Mary Murphy of Newport News; daughter and son-in-law Dinah and Robert Everett of Smithfield, VA; and one grandson.
A celebration of Chlorine’s life will be held at Kitty Hawk United Methodist Church during the summer. Gallop Funeral Services, Inc. was entrusted with arrangements.
