This month’s columns have been based on a most informative website, “Just Think Twice”, Get the facts about drugs. It has presented how drug use can affect high school grades, social consequences of using, the legal consequences (which can affect a person’s entire future) as well as the dangers of becoming addicted. These consequences can all be handled in some way as long as the person is still alive. The fact is that all too often a person does not live after using a drug, whether it be their first attempt or whether they are very experienced users. The Just Think Twice site offers some compelling information which hopefully shows just how dangerous drug use can be.
–––
You Overdose on Drugs
Drug overdose happens. Sometimes people are lucky and they come out of it okay. Other times they come out of their overdose with physical or mental problems. Or they end up in a coma. Or they die.
An overdose can happen when:
• You take too much of a drug or too many drugs
• You use too many different drugs or mix drugs
• You just try a drug … even once
In 2011, 2.5 million people visited hospital emergency rooms due to medical emergencies because of drug misuse or abuse.
• About 1.25 million of those visits involved illicit drugs
• About 1.24 million involved nonmedical use of pharmaceuticals
• About 0.61 million were for drugs and alcohol combined
Since 2004, the annual overall number of hospital emergency room visits due to drug misuse or abuse has risen by 52 percent, or by 844,000 visits.
• Over 40 percent of these visits required admission for some type of treatment
• About 250,000 of these people came seeking treatment
• The highest number of admissions were for cocaine and marijuana use, followed by heroin use
You Die from Drugs
There is a drug-induced death in the US every 13 minutes. Drug overdose is now the leading cause of accidental death in the US—exceeding even motor vehicle accidents. In 2010, 40,393 people died of drug-induced causes.
In the same year, drug-induced deaths exceeded:
• 31,328 deaths from injuries due to firearms
• 25,692 deaths from alcohol
• 38,364 deaths from suicides
• 16,259 deaths from homicides
Drug induced deaths have risen from 6.8 deaths per 100,000 persons in 1999 to 12.9 deaths per 100,000 persons in 2010.
Have you ever lost a family member or close friend to a drug overdose or other preventable death? Do you know what that grief feels like? Can you even imagine what it is like for a parent to lose a child? A sibling to lose a sibling?
Children are not supposed to die before their parents. The death of a child brings immense grief, pain and heartbreak.
–––
Sources:1) www.justthinktwice.gov/you-die-drugs; 2) www.justthinktwice.gov/you-overdose-drugs, 3) www.justthinktwice.gov/consequences/you-become-addicted
