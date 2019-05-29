Many people consider “moderate drinking” to be quite safe. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) offers information for all to think about:
• Alcohol consumption is associated with a variety of short- and long-term health risks, including motor vehicle crashes, violence, sexual risk behaviors, high blood pressure, and various cancers (e.g., breast cancer).
• The risk of these harms increases with the amount of alcohol you drink. For some conditions, like some cancers, the risk increases even at very low levels of alcohol consumption (less than 1 drink).
• To reduce the risk of alcohol-related harms, the 2015-2020 U.S. Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends that if alcohol is consumed, it should be consumed in moderation—up to one drink per day for women and two drinks per day for men—and only by adults of legal drinking age. This is not intended as an average over several days, but rather the amount consumed on any single day. The Guidelines also do not recommend that individuals who do not drink alcohol start drinking for any reason.
• Two in three adult drinkers report drinking above moderate levels at least once a month.
People Who Shouldn’t Drink At All
• The Guidelines also note that some people should not drink alcohol at all, including:
- Women who are or may be pregnant.
- People younger than age 21.
- People who have certain medical conditions or are taking certain medications that can interact with alcohol.
- Recovering alcoholics or people unable to control the amount they drink.
- People who are doing things that require skill, coordination, and alertness, such as driving a car.
• The Guidelines also state that women who are breastfeeding should talk with their health care provider about alcohol consumption.
Science around Moderate Alcohol Consumption
• For some conditions, such as certain types of cancer (e.g., breast cancer) and liver disease, there is no known safe level of alcohol consumption.
• Although past studies have indicated that moderate alcohol consumption has protective health benefits (e.g., reducing risk of heart disease), recent studies show this may not be true. While some studies have found improved health outcomes among moderate drinkers, it’s impossible to conclude whether these improved outcomes are due to moderate alcohol consumption or other differences in behaviors or genetics between people who drink moderately and people who don’t.
• Most U.S. adults who drink don’t drink every day. That’s why it’s important to focus on the amount people drink on the days that they drink.
• Drinking at levels above the moderate drinking guidelines significantly increases the risk of short-term harms, such as injuries, as well as the risk of long-term chronic health problems, such as some types of cancer.
“If you choose to drink, do so in moderation. (Up to 1 drink a day for women and up to 2 drinks a day for men.) No one should begin drinking or drink more because of potential health benefits. Don’t drink at all if you are under age 21, pregnant or may be pregnant, or have health problems that could be made worse by drinking.
NOTE: A standard drink is 12 ounces of beer (5% alcohol content); 8 ounces of malt liquor (7% alcohol content); 5 ounces of wine (12% alcohol content); 1.5 ounces of a “shot” of 80 proof (40% alcohol content) distilled spirits (e.g., gin, rum, vodka, whiskey).
Source: www.cdc.gov/alcohol/fact-sheets/moderate-drinking.htm
