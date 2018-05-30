ADDICTIONS Opioids and adolescents
Misuse of opioids (heroin and many prescription drugs used to relieve pain) has become a major concern in our country. The Office of Adolescent Health has addressed this issue, particularly as it pertains to adolescents.
–––
The opioid crisis has received much attention in the United States. More people than ever are dying from opioid overdose; in 2015, over 33,000 people were killed by opioids. Preliminary data suggests that there were more than 53,000 opioid overdose deaths in 2016.
Some opioids, such as heroin, are illegal. However, many opioids are legal and are prescribed by health care providers to treat pain; these include oxycodone (OxyContin®), hydrocodone (Vicodin®), codeine, and morphine, among others. Use of these prescription drugs for short durations, as prescribed by a doctor, is generally safe. However, use of illegal opioids and misuse of prescription opioids can lead to addiction and even overdose or death. Misuse can include taking a drug that has been prescribed for someone else, taking a prescribed medicine differently than prescribed (for example, at a higher dose or for a longer period of time), or taking it to get high.
Prevalence of Adolescent Opioid Misuse
Prescription drug misuse, which can include opioids, is among the fastest growing drug problems in the United States. In 2016, 3.6 percent of adolescents aged 12 to 17 reported misusing opioids over the past year. This percentage is higher (7.3 percent) among older adolescents and young adults aged 18 to 25. The vast majority of this misuse is due to prescription opioids, not heroin.
Fortunately, opioid misuse is decreasing. For example, among high school seniors, past year misuse of pain medication, excluding heroin, decreased to 4.2 percent in 2017. The past-year misuse of Vicodin decreased from a peak of 10.5 percent in 2003 to 2.0 percent in 2017, and Oxycontin misuse has decreased from the peak rate of 5.5 percent in 2005 to 2.7 percent in 2017.”
“Death from overdose is the most serious consequence of prescription drug misuse. And while the number of deaths from drug overdose remains quite low overall, the rate of overdose deaths among adolescents is increasing. In 2015, 4,235 youth aged 15 to 24 died from a drug related overdose; over half of these were attributable to opioids. The health consequences of opioid misuse affect a much larger number of people. For example, the CDC estimates that for every young adult overdose death, there are 119 emergency room visits and 22 treatment admissions.
Risk and Protective Factors
All adolescents are at risk for misusing opioids, though ... there are a wide range of factors that can either increase the risk of prescription drug misuse or help protect against it. For example:
Individuals at increased risk of opioid misuse include those with: acute and chronic pain, physical health problems, or a history of mental illness (such as depression) or other substance use or misuse. Youth who have witnessed a family member overdose or who have a large number of friends who misuse prescription drugs also are at increased risk. National data show that more than half of 12th graders who reported misusing prescription opioids said they got the drugs from a friend or relative.
Individuals at lower risk include those who commit to doing well in school and finishing school and those who are concerned about the dangers of prescription drugs. Additionally, youth who have a strong bond with their parent and whose parents express disapproval of substance use have a lower risk of misuse.
–––
Source: Opioids and Adolescents | HHS.gov.html. National Institute on Drug Abuse; National Institutes of Health; U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
