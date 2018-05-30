LIVING WITH PURPOSE One of God’s free gifts to us
Gaining and using wisdom is possessing treasure all too often missing in many people. Wisdom produces great benefits in our lives, and the absence of it can quickly spell ruin and calamity.
Last week we saw that one source of wisdom is those around us who have found it. If we’re willing to learn, watching and listening to them can be life-changing.
There are two other sources of wisdom that, like “walking with the wise,” are readily available and free to those seeking it. So let’s look at the second one today and the third next week.
If Proverbs is the Old Testament book of wisdom, the epistle of James is the same in the New Testament. And in the very first chapter James writes, “Now if any of you lacks wisdom, he should ask God, who gives to all generously and without criticizing, and it will be given to him. But let him ask in faith without doubting. For the doubter is like the surging sea, driven and tossed by the wind.” So I gain wisdom by asking God.
Sounds like a pretty confident statement, doesn’t it? Ask God and He gives it. But there’s a condition. Did you see it? It’s faith. You have to believe God will provide it. If you doubt God and the wisdom He gives (which often may be at the very moment you need it), your doubts will only lead to instability in your life.
Then James adds this: “That person should not expect to receive anything from the Lord. An indecisive man is unstable in all his ways.” It’s fair to say that someone who is unstable – has no focus, can’t keep a job, is up and down on a constant roller coaster ride – that person lacks wisdom.
Praying for wisdom throughout life is a good idea. We’re always making decisions, aren’t we? I find myself now — in what I might have thought was “cruise-through-life” time — faced with important decisions, many about my future. I know personally that the end of the tunnel is closer than it’s ever been. So my prayer daily ought to be for God to grant me wisdom for the day.
This gift from God is like His other grace gifts to us. Like the spiritual gifts and talents He gives us for ministry, it’s not to be neglected or ignored. Use it or lose it. How must God feel if we ask Him for wisdom in a particular matter and we go ahead and do something opposite of what God said?
Solomon, who wrote a good portion of the Book of Proverbs, was known throughout the world as being wise as a king. Where did that wisdom originate? In 1 Kings 3 he had a dream and in that dream God said to this young king, “Ask what I should give you.” How many of us would say something like, “The winning lottery ticket!” But Solomon asked for wisdom.
“I am just a youth with no experience in leadership. So give Your servant an obedient heart to judge Your people and to discern between good and evil. Now it pleased the Lord that Solomon had requested this.”
“So God said to him, ‘Because you have requested this and did not ask for long life or riches for yourself, or the death of your enemies, but you asked discernment for yourself to understand justice, I will therefore do what you have asked.’”
“I will give you a wise and understanding heart, so that there has never been anyone like you before and never will be again. In addition, I will give you what you did not ask for: both riches and honor, so that no man in any kingdom will be your equal during your entire life. If you walk in My ways and keep My statutes and commandments just as your father David did, I will give you a long life.”
I would say that prayer was the best thing Solomon ever did in his entire life. It could be the same for you and me. Pray for wisdom. We need wisdom every day. And it’s not something we can’t freely get from wise, godly people, from God and from our own experiences. So, really, there’s no reason for us not to have it.
(1) comment
Hard to miss that Solomon prayed for wisdom, not a private jet. Or more specifically, for his people to pay for his private jet (which I guess would have been a flying carpet or maybe a horse with wings back then).
My how times have changed along with some Christians' priorities.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.