During the time between the resurrection and His return to His Father, Jesus spent 40 days (according to Acts 1:3) teaching the disciples. (God seems to like doing special things in 40-day periods, doesn’t He?) And soon after those 40 days they would embark on something the world had never seen before – establishing churches (there were no churches yet) and preaching, teaching and demonstrating the power of the Gospel.
But these disciples couldn’t do it in their own strength and abilities. Very soon after this embryonic juncture in Christian church development they would receive some real tests. Those opposed to Jesus and His followers turned up the heat in the form of persecution. It would be easy for them to lose heart, become discouraged and fearful — and quit.
Guess what? Christians today can have those same feelings when things get tough. They were the Apostles! Today we revere them as heroes. They did amazing things and astounded the world. Because of their dedication to fulfilling the Great Commission to “make disciples in all the nations” and because of their writings we call the New Testament, the presence of the Christian church has continued for 2,000 years.
But they weren’t superheroes. They were men and women, mostly uneducated, some timid and lacking confidence. Just ordinary men at first glance. Plus they were looked down upon, treated as criminals and revolutionaries by the religious establishment of the day and as fantasizers by the intellectuals and philosophers in Athens. Whoever heard of a resurrection?
They were just like us.
“I am sending you what My Father promised. As for you, stay in [Jerusalem] until you are empowered from on high.” — Luke 24:26. That was Jesus’ promise to them. And empowered they were. For about ten days they met together and prayed, waiting for Jesus’ promise to happen. They didn’t know what to expect, but when He came as they were praying, He came in a big way. And not only did He change them, giving them the power to do all He had commanded them to do, but He came to indwell them – to move in.
Fifty days after the resurrection we’re told by the historian Luke: “Suddenly a sound like that of a violent rushing wind came from heaven, and it filled the whole house where they were staying. And tongues, like flames of fire that were divided, appeared to them and rested on each one of them. Then they were all filled with the Holy Spirit and began to speak in different languages, as the Spirit gave them ability for speech.” — Acts 2:2-4.
A crowd, hearing them speak the languages of the people gathered from other nations for the Jewish festival of Pentecost, gathered in the streets outside their prayer meeting. Peter, who had earlier denied Jesus three times, was now filled with courage and power and preached that Jesus, whom they killed, was the Messiah. Suddenly 3,000 people believed in Jesus. And the church began.
I’ve told my church, “That was our beginning.” While we officially began as a congregation on the Outer Banks in the late 1940s, our “genealogy” can be traced back to Jerusalem a little more than a month after Jesus’ resurrection. The same is true of any church that still holds to the orthodox doctrines taught by the Apostles.
And it started with Jesus’ promise of the Holy Spirit being fulfilled. It’s just one reason why it serves us well to not only know what we believe and the spiritual power behind those beliefs, but to know our history and how those beliefs have been sustained and held intact for 20 centuries.
