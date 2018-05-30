VETERANS POST An Orlando resort – just for you
You only need to view the online photos of the Shades of Green resort in Orlando, Florida, and you’ll want to go. Sitting next to Disney World and sandwiched between two PGA golf courses, the place is a highly desirable resort – for you. It’s one of a small chain of Armed Forces Recreation Centers, all owned by the Department of Defense.
There are nearly 600 rooms and suites at Shades of Green, and they sound very high-class. There are seven levels of accommodation, from standard room to garden suite. If you’re bringing a crowd, perhaps for a wedding or big celebration, the family suite sleeps eight, and the palm suite sleeps 10. Yes, you can take guests, but you must check them in.
With tennis, two pools with slide, golf, shopping at the handy AAFES Exchange and a spa, this could be a great place to go with the family. You’ll also be eligible for reduced-rate tickets to most of the attractions in the Orlando area, including Disney World.
At the bottom of all the web pages is a Special Offers button. Click it. You’ll see what secret benefits they’re cooking up for the rest of the year: special rates on special days in August, special rates on certain dates in September, and more. Don’t miss the Red White and Blue Salute Package. Check your eligibility at www.shadesofgreen.org and see what paperwork you need to verify your status.
Shades of Green is a military property, which means there’s guarded, controlled access to the resort.
If you happen to be in Hawaii this summer, there is another AFRC resort there [www.halekoa.com]. In addition, there are resorts in South Korea, the Bavarian Alps in Garmisch, Germany, and Tokyo.
