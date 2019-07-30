The Dare County 8U All-Stars fought to the end and earned a 4th place finish
to round out the season at the Tar Heel League 8U State Championship in Smithfield NC on July 25-27. Well done DC 8U All Stars!
Team Members: #1 Hayden Flowers, #2 Trevor Dobson, #3 Archer Coltrain, #4 Zaiyden Wheeler, #5 Shane Reynolds#7 Barrett Eilert, #8 Josh Brodie, #9 Bentley Spencer, #10 Cole White, #14 Layden Shannon, #18 Nathan Clark,
#19 Ryder Tedrick, #45 Hampton Gilreath.
Coaches: Josh Coltrain, Jonnie Flowers, John Gilreath, Lora Gilreath, Chet Clark
