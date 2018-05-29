Team outscores foes 33-2 in dominant playoff run
The First Flight women’s soccer team capped a remarkable 25-2-1 season with a dominating 6-1 win in the state 2A Championship game over Lake Norman Charter at the Dail Soccer Complex in Raleigh on May 26.
The path to the state title for the No 2 seeded Nighthawks took them through a 9-0 round 1 win over Pasquotank; a 9-0 round 2 win over Whiteville; a 3-0 third round win over Richlands; and then a 2-1 win over Clinton.
Those victories took First Flight to a showdown against its nemesis Carrboro, the defending state champs who had eliminated First Flight in the playoffs for the last two seasons. First Flight exacted its revenge by winning that game, 4-0.
In the championship contest against Lake Norman, Coach Juan Ramirez’s team exploded for five goals in the second half to seal the title. Junior Sophie Morgan tallied a goal, Senior Casey Bouker ended up with the hat trick and Sophomore Nicole York was named MVP.
In this incredible playoff run, First Flight scored 33 goals and surrendered just two.
In an interview with the Sentinel earlier in the playoffs, Ramirez said this team’s success was based on working together and chemistry.
“We all carry each other,” said Ramirez, speaking of the players, himself and assistant coaches Joel Mount and Lela Ingram. “It takes all twenty-five of us to win the game, and it takes all twenty-five of us to lose the game.”
“We all hope to go all the way and go out with a bang,” added Alex Rodman, one of four seniors on the team.
That they surely did.
