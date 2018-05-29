The NBA Finals kick off tomorrow night as the fourth installment of Cavs v. Warriors.
Sure these two teams entered the season as the favorites to represent their respective conferences in the Finals. On the surface, it may seem like this matchup was destined to take place, and maybe it was. The route that both teams took however was certainly not traditional, and certainly not an easy one for either team.
Pushed to the brink in the first round by Indiana, the Cavaliers dismantled the Toronto Raptors before summoning every ounce of competitive juice they had to finish off the Boston Celtics. Meanwhile, Golden State cruised to series victories against both San Antonio and New Orleans in only five games before Houston took them to seven.
There will be people who say the NBA regular season was pointless since we ended up with this inevitable matchup. Those same people will probably tell you that watching the NBA Finals will also be pointless, since Golden State will easily defeat Cleveland. The experts out in Vegas set the opening line for game one at 11 points, for Pete’s sake.
I agree that Cleveland appears to be at a huge disadvantage. But I’ll be watching and enjoying the storylines that develop. If I hadn’t watched the Conference Finals, I wouldn’t have seen Clint Capela become a force to be reckoned with or P.J. Tucker emerge as a true difference maker. I would have missed out on watching Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown grow up right before our very eyes. I would have missed being reminded of just how talented Eric Gordon and Marcus Smart are. So yeah, I’ll predict that Golden State wins the Finals in five, maybe six games. If that seems like snoozer material to you, then don’t watch.
But if you decide to watch, here are a few storylines worth keeping an eye on.
Can LeBron do it all on his own? Ok, I am getting the obvious one out of the way first here. Having averaged 34 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 8.8 assists per game and leading all of the NBA in minutes played, LeBron has been a one-man wrecking crew, carrying his organization on his back. In terms of leading a team by himself, only Allen Iverson and the 2001 Philadelphia 76ers come to mind as a recent comparison. History tells us that one man can’t do it by himself, so if LeBron wants another title, he’ll need some help. That brings us to our next question.
Who will step up to help LeBron?
Kevin Love would seem to be the obvious answer. That said, he has been mostly pedestrian in the playoffs so far. Love has averaged only 14 points a game on a meager 38% shooting. In addition, he has had a tough time staying on the court and generally seems to be lost. I’m not holding my breath waiting on him to return to his past glory. Kyle Korver was their second- or third-best player in the Boston series, but he was exposed last year against Golden State and he hasn’t gotten any younger or more athletic. If LeBron is going to get any help, it must come from JR Smith and George Hill. While it’s a longshot, Cleveland needs Smith to put out effort on defense on both Smith and Hill must hit some shots. While Golden State’s concerns aren’t quite as pressing, there are a few.
Will Andre Iguodala be healthy?
Seriously, the biggest question mark surrounding the Warriors is whether or not their fifth-best player will be ready to go. That pretty much sums up why this team is such a heavy favorite. That said, they did miss Iggy badly in that Houston series if for no other reason than to keep the ball moving and keep the team grounded. He’ll also spend quite a bit of time guarding LeBron if he’s able to suit up.
Can Golden State stay together as a team?
Call me crazy, but I thought I saw a few signs from Steve Kerr’s club that there may be some chemistry issues. Draymond and KD spent some time yelling at each other over blown defensive assignments and lack of ball movement. There’s still the question of who the ball will go to at crunch time — Steph, Klay, or KD. Even if there were some chemistry issues during the Houston series, they worked it out. I expect they’ll work it out again, but who knows?
Most of you are reading this right now, probably thinking that I’m just trying to manufacture storylines that could make this interesting when we all know what’s really coming. But by asking the questions above, I have delayed asking the question, at least for a few weeks, that most fans see as inevitable — Where will LeBron play next year?
