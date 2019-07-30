My picks for NL Cy Young
The National League Cy Young candidates were easier to rank than the AL. Don’t get me wrong, there are plenty of qualified candidates, and a debate can be had as to who should be ranked third through seventh. That said, there were only two real candidates for the top spot where Hyun-Jin Ryu barely edges out Max Scherzer.
Hyun-Jin Ryu
At the moment, the Dodgers have the best record in Major League Baseball. Ryu has been their best pitcher. That alone is enough to garner consideration for the Cy Young. Ryu’s miniscule 1.74 ERA and 0.96 WHIP are indicative of just how good he’s been as is his 11-2 record. There are three other NL pitchers who have a WAR higher than his 3.8, but that mark is still pretty impressive. The new school sabermetricians will probably push for Scherzer or Jacob deGrom based solely on WAR, but remember that baseball writers are mostly an old-school nostalgia filled group. I think they’d currently lean toward Ryu.
Max Scherzer
Scherzer leads all major league pitchers in Wins Above Replacement. His 5.6 WAR is a full 1.5 win more than the next NL pitcher in that category. Some people believe WAR to be the “end-all, be-all” statistic and I agree that it is the most telling stat. For those who either aren’t as keen, or don’t understand the stat, Scherzer still checks all the boxes. With an ERA of 2.41, a WHIP of 0.99 and 189 strikeouts to only 25 walks, it wouldn’t surprise anyone if he were to win his 4th Cy Young.
Zack Greinke
There have been rumors about Greinke’s availability as we approach today’s trade deadline. A Greinke trade could have a huge impact for a team during the stretch run. The Diamondbacks ace is the proud owner of a 10-4 record, a 2.87 ERA and a 0.94 WHIP. He has also racked up 128 strikeouts to only 18 walks. His 3.6 WAR is good for fourth place in the National League.
Stephen Strasburg
Traditionalists will sneeze at his inclusion. There are several pitchers not listed here who possess a lower ERA than Strasburg’s 3.26. Again, I point to WAR, where Strasburg’s 4.2 trails only teammate Max Scherzer in the National League. While win-loss record isn’t as important as it used to be, his 14-4 record is still impressive. He’s also third in the league in strikeouts with 168.
Mike Soroka
Soroka has easily been the Braves best starter to date. I love his stuff and moxie. That said, he doesn’t have a real shot at winning this award. Simply put he just won’t accumulate the innings to be considered as valuable as the guys ahead of him. In addition to having missed several starts, Soroka has failed to routinely work deep into games. In fact, he’s on pace to finish about 40-45 innings behind everyone listed above him, and that’s if he makes every start down the stretch which is very unlikely. Soroka is 10-2 with 2.44 ERA and 1.13 WHIP.
Honorable Mention
Jacob deGrom has been great of late and is trending upward. Expect him to finish in the Top 5 as all the metrics say that he is extremely valuable. Luis Castillo, in the midst of a major breakout, appears to have finally become the ace that Cincy was hoping for. There’s a reason for the Pedro Martinez comparisons. Clayton Kershaw, don’t look now but Kershaw is putting together a stretch of healthy, effective pitching. Can you really have a Cy Young list without mentioning him?
