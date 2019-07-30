But it’s a long ride to the casinos
I t may be the dog days of summer when it comes to the limited menu of sports available to those with an appetite to wager, but don’t tell that to our lawmakers in Raleigh. Ten days ago, legislators passed a bill to legalize sports betting at two tribal casinos in the Appalachian Mountains far from our most densely populated areas.
These two casinos, located about 55 miles apart are, at best, a five-hour drive from the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area and about four hours from Charlotte. It would take most of a day to get to either one from the Outer Banks. In fact, the two properties are much closer to Chattanooga and Knoxville (about 100 miles).
In the meantime, our neighbors to the west may not have to even leave their homes on NFL Sundays as Tennessee sports bettors are already logging in to bet online after their state became the first to pass a mobile-only bill back in April.
The North Carolina bill allows the two casinos to add sports books to their current offering of Class III games which include slot machines, table games and video poker. The two properties — Harrah’s Cherokee (located in Cherokee) and Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River in Murphy — are both owned by the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and operated by Caesar’s Entertainment, the third largest casino company in the world. This bill would also allow for wagering on horse racing via simulcast at the two casinos.
Last Friday, Governor Roy Cooper signed the bill into law making North Carolina the seventh state this year to legalize at least some form of sports betting. Even with this narrow scope, it is still estimated that the revenue created by adding sports and horse racing options at these two remote locations could generate between 1 to 1.5 million annually for North Carolina.
According to the text of the bill, it will be legal to bet on both professional and college sports, including those games involving schools located throughout our state. In several states, lawmakers chose to ban any wagering on games involving collegiate teams based in their state. Earlier this month, just prior to the House voting, a representative proposed an amendment that would have prohibited wagering on any North Carolina schools, but wiser heads prevailed and the amendment was ultimately withdrawn.
While SB 154 represents a start for legal NC sports betting, it’s a muted beginning, given the lack of mobile sports betting and the substantial distance of both properties from the state’s major population centers. But there is hope that Raleigh lawmakers will realize, as they have with their rescinding of unrealistic and unenforceable alcohol restrictions, that risk taking is ingrained in the American soul.
The light may be growing brighter as are elected leaders appear to be considering a bigger expansion into commercial casinos. There is a bill working its way through the House that would evaluate the feasibility of sports betting throughout the state and create a North Carolina Gaming Commission. This bill, SB 574, could have received a vote by the time you read this column.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.